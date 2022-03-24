Where is Gonzaga? | What to know about the Spokane university, beyond basketball

Each March the questions start flooding Google. Where is Gonzaga? How do you say Gonzaga? Where is Spokane? Here are some answers about the basketball team's home.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For decades now, Gonzaga basketball has been a topic of conversation every March. The men’s basketball team is making its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance in 2022, the third-longest current streak in the nation.

But despite being a tournament staple, every year questions arise about basic facts, like where is Gonzaga, what is it known for (besides basketball), and the ever-popular, how do you pronounce Gonzaga. Here are some answers to your questions.

Where is Gonzaga

Gonzaga University is in Spokane, Washington. The city is in the eastern half of the state, and the second-largest city in Washington after Seattle. But unlike Seattle, Spokane actually gets plenty of sunshine and snow in the winter.

Gonzaga’s website points out that National Geographic Traveler magazine named Spokane one of the "Best Cities in the United States." Gonzaga states, “It's a city that is large enough to have plenty going on year-round, and yet small enough to be friendly, livable, and easy to explore.”

The campus is located along the Spokane River and less than a half-mile from downtown Spokane.

What is Gonzaga known for?

The obvious answer is basketball. The Zags have made 12 trips to the Sweet 16, five trips to the Elite Eight, two Final Fours, and two appearances in the National Championship game.

But there is plenty more to know about the Zags.

Gonzaga University is a private liberal arts school. It offers 16 undergraduate degrees through 49 majors, 58 minors and 49 concentrations, 24 master’s degrees and 5 doctoral-level degrees.

Gonzaga has been recognized by U.S. News for several academic specialties:

Gonzaga’s School of Engineering and Applied Science is ranked in the top 10%

Gonzaga’s undergraduate business program is ranked in the top 23%

Gonzaga is in the top 12% for best colleges for veterans

It is also home to the Gonzaga University School of Law, which has been around for 107 years. According to the School of Law, it ranked first in Washington state for overall bar passage (83.1%, July 2018 Test).

Is Gonzaga religious?

Gonzaga is a Roman Catholic (Jesuit) university. The school’s motto is Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam (For the greater glory of God).

In a Gonzaga policy, the school states:

Gonzaga University is a Catholic University committed to supporting the faith life of its Roman Catholic members and supporting the faith development of Gonzaga community members from other faith traditions. Gonzaga also educates the entire Gonzaga community on its Jesuit, Catholic, and humanistic character.

The policy adds:

Gonzaga makes no active attempts to proselytize these individuals through its programs or sponsored activities.

How do you pronounce Gonzaga?

The official pronunciation from Gonzaga:

Gone - ZAG (as in "bag") – uh

Famous alumni

Many famous people have graduated from Gonzaga. Here is a list of alumni provided by the university:

Frank Burgess: Late federal judge and former Gonzaga basketball all-American

Tony Canadeo: Late Professional Football Hall of Fame member

Joseph Caravalho Jr., M.D. (Army Major General, Retired): President/CEO, Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc.

Patrick Conroy, S.J., Chaplain, U.S. House of Representatives

Bing Crosby: Late actor and singer who is one of the top-selling musical artists of all-time

Thomas Foley: Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Christine Gregoire: First female Washington state attorney general and former governor of Washington state

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto: First Latina member of U.S. Senate

Carl Maxey: Late Spokane attorney and civil rights leader

Carl Pohlad: Late Minnesota Twins owner

William Pohlad: Filmmaker

Michael Stepovich: Last territorial governor of Alaska

John Stockton: NBA all-time assists and steals record-holder and Hall of Famer

James Wickwire: Attorney and world-class mountain climber

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justices: Hon. Mary Fairhurst, Hon. Debra Stephens

Marco Gonzales, starting pitcher, Seattle Mariners