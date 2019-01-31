If you're a Zags fan, you may have enjoyed their blow out wins in the month of January, but I think we all can admit that the Zags winning by 31 points per game is not exactly the most fascinating thing to watch.

However, Gonzaga starts their most difficult stretch of the WCC season on Thursday.

In their next four games, they'll play the four teams battling it out currently for second place. That slate starts with BYU, so let’s get you up to date on the Cougars.

YOELI AND HAWS

BYU is 5-2 in conference play, and 13-9 overall. Not exactly a stellar record, but they have gotten it together a bit more since conference play started and they are coming off of a 71-66 win over Saint Mary's. Their two big players are Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws. Yoeli is averaging nearly a double-double with 22.3 points and 9.7 boards, and Haws is averaging 17.6 points per contest.

Coach Few had nothing but praise for those two players when we caught up with the squad: “(They have) Two guys like Haws and Childs that can go for 30 anytime. They’re just a really dangerous, dangerous team. When you watch them when they’re rolling they’re probably as good as any of the teams we’ve faced. They just have had a couple of lulls.”

HOW TO HANDLE BYU

Let's talk about those lulls Few refers to. We're going to use the Cougars two losses in conference as our sample data because they are recent, and thus will give us the most recent state of this squad.

When they lost to St. Mary's a few weeks ago by 22 points, Childs still had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Haws had 20 points. Here's what tells you what you need to know though, Haws, a point guard, only had one assist. It was a similar situation against San Francisco. The Cougars lost by 19 points, Yoeli had 25 points, Haws had 12 and a whopping two assists.

It's not about stopping Childs and Haws with this team, it’s about stopping their cast of characters. Against USF, the bench only had ten points. Against Saint Mary's the bench had 20, but two of their starters had a big ole' goose egg. No points. So Zags fans, Childs and Haws will get theirs. Don't be worried if they are. However, if the rest of the team starts the night rolling, then that's reason for concern.

CROWD CONTROL

Of course when heading to BYU, we cannot ignore one thing, and I'm pretty sure this gets talked about every year: The Marriott Center.

The place is by far and away the biggest venue in the WCC at just shy of 20,000 capacity. It'll be sold out come Thursday, and it gets rocking quickly, especially when the Zags are in town. Both Few and Perkins, who have played in a lot of arenas by the way, had high praise for the crowd and the venue.

“Incredible with the amount of people they can get to come out to a basketball game,” said Few. “The passion with which they cheer for is, I don’t know if it matched anywhere quite frankly and we’ve pretty much played everywhere.”

“Unbelievable,” reiterated Perkins. “It’s definitely a game we circle on the schedule. Just cause of how loud it is in there and the energy in there is incredible. Unfortunately it’s my last time going there so leave some memories there and we’ve got to come out with a win.”