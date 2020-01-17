SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga freshman and former Gonzaga Prep standout Anton Watson will miss the remainder of the season to get surgery on his injured left shoulder.

The school announced the news in a press release Thursday.

"Anton is one of the toughest guys I've coached. He's battled through a lot, because he cares about this team," head coach Mark Few said in the release. "This is the right thing to do moving forward for his career, and he has a bright future with our program."

Watson has played in 15 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are currently the No. 1 team in the nation.

RELATED: Gonzaga students make giant No. 1 out of cupcakes to celebrate basketball team

RELATED: Gonzaga stays at No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 poll for fourth week