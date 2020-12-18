Watch KREM's Bulldog Madness special before Gonzaga vs. Iowa on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday at 8:30 a.m. KREM 2 will air a Bulldog Madness special show before the top-ranked Gonzaga men's basketball team plays third-ranked Iowa.
The show will highlight compelling stories and keys to the game prior to the highly anticipated matchup. Our KREM 2 sports team spoke with several members of the Zags both past and present:
- Head coach Mark Few will talk about the Zags' layoff due to COVID-19 and how it has impacted the team. We will also give a full timeline of what the team has been through since the season started.
- Former Gonzaga star Rob Sacre, who also played in the NBA, talks about what a layoff like this could be like for a basketball player. He all gives his insight on Drew Timme's matchup with preseason player of the year Luka Garza.
- We also have a story with Gonzaga Coordinator of Basketball Administration TJ Benson, who helped get this game on the schedule in the first place. He talks about what went into locking in this high-caliber game on the non-conference slate.
- We will give our three keys to Gonzaga winning the contest.