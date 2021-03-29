Watch: KREM 2's Bulldog Madness Special before the Sweet 16

Gonzaga cruised past Creighton in the Sweet 16 to secure a spot in the Elite 8, but before the game, KREM had the stories and what the players had to say.

Gonzaga cruised past Creighton in the Sweet 16 on Sunday to secure a spot in the Elite 8, but before the game, KREM had an hour's worth of the stories and what the players had to say.

From an interview with Drew Timme's parents to the story behind Casey Cavalry's famous tip-in against Florida in 1999, we have stories about Gonzaga that you won't want to miss.

KREM's Brenna Greene and Mark Hanrahan are in Indianapolis as the Zags try to pull off a perfect season and secure the team's first national title. Gonzaga will face the winner of Oregon vs. USC in the Elite 8.

