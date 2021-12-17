Here's how to watch the Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech game on Saturday

The game will be aired on KREM 2 at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Texas Tech Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the game, KREM 2 will be showing a Bulldog Madness special that will begin at 9:30 a.m. Brenna Greene and Travis Green will talk to Gonzaga players, break down how the Bulldogs can beat Texas Tech and more.

Bulldog Madness special recording ✅



Catch it tomorrow morning at 9:30 AM before Gonzaga's top 25 matchup with Texas Tech which tips off at 10:00 AM on @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/PUAtGeQmgj — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) December 17, 2021

The special will roll right into the much anticipated game against the Raiders.

Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few knows firsthand that this is a tough game to prepare for, as his Bulldogs fell to the Red Raiders in the Elite Eight in 2019.

"This is one of those things that.. All coaches know just how good and hard Texas Tech is," said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

Sophomore guard Julian Strawther recalled watching the Elite Eight game when he was a recruit in Las Vegas.

"I was down to my final five schools, but for the most part I knew I was already coming to Gonzaga, so I was watching as a Gonzaga fan at that point, so I was pretty hurt," he said.

In fact, Gonzaga has never beaten Texas Tech. The Bulldogs are 0-3 against the team from Lubbock.

"I didn't know we were 0-3, so something's got to change this weekend, definitely something's got to change," Strawther said.