Watch live: Gonzaga men's basketball team discusses upcoming game in the Sweet 16

The Zags are set to take on Arkansas at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Sweet 16. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network on KREM 2.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Gonzaga men's basketball team arrives in San Francisco for their next game in the NCAA tournament, the players will hold a press conference at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss their upcoming game against Arkansas.

The men's team hopped on a charter bus outside the McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday and headed out to the airport. In a second bus alongside them was the cheer team, family, band and Gonzaga staff.

Gonzaga enters the game after a second-round win over Memphis (82-78) and an opening win over Georgia State (93-72). The Zags were tested in both games and had to rely on junior Drew Timme to carry the team.

Arkansas also had some struggles in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks beat New Mexico State (53-48) in the second round and Vermont (75-71) in round one. Arkansas relied heavily on its defense against New Mexico State as they struggled to put points on the board.

The winner of the game moves onto the Elite 8 where they will face the winner of No. 2 Duke vs No. 3 Texas Tech.

