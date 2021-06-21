USA U-19 basketball team makes first roster cut

Two players with Inland Northwest ties were part of the first nine players cut. One player with local ties is still in the running to make the team.

SPOKANE, Wash. — USA basketball announced their first roster cuts for the U19 team on Monday night and the results were a mixed bag for the Inland Northwest.

Incoming Gonzaga freshman Hunter Sallis and WSU sophomore Dishon Jackson did not make the first cut for the team. Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren did make the 17-man list.

Team USA cut nine players on Monday night. They originally brought 26 players into camp. It was mildly surprising for Hunter Sallis to not make the cut. Chet Holmgren, the #1 recruit in the Class of 2021, is expected to make the team. He would become the first Gonzaga player to make the U19 squad in program history.

USA basketball is expected to make the final roster cuts on Tuesday night, with camp wrapping up that day. Twelve players will make the squad.