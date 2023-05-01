Truong, Ejim lead No. 20 Gonzaga women past San Francisco

Truong completed a three-point play with four minutes left to extend Gonzaga’s lead. Gonzaga ended up winning 63-52.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaylynne Truong had 17 points and nine assists, Yvonne Ejim added 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Gonzaga beat San Francisco 63-52 on Thursday night.

Truong completed a three-point play with four minutes left to extend Gonzaga’s lead to 54-49, and she made a layup on the Zags’ next possession for a seven-point lead. Ejim added a 3-pointer to cap the 8-0 run for the first double-digit lead of the game at 59-49.

Eliza Hollingsworth scored 13 points with eight rebounds for Gonzaga (15-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference). Truong was just 5-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 12 from distance, and Gonzaga shot 46%.

Gonzaga led for just 11 minutes, 33 seconds of the game that featured 10 ties and five lead changes. USF went on a 5-0 run to take its last lead with 45 seconds left in the third quarter before Truong and Hollingsworth made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Gonzaga ahead for good.

Ioanna Krimili scored 12 points and Jessica McDowell-White added 11 for San Francisco (12-4, 2-2).

