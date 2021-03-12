Three keys: What Gonzaga needs to do to beat Alabama

The Zags will play their fourth match up of the season against a ranked opponent on Saturday in the Battle in Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Zags take on Alabama in Seattle on Saturday in the first Battle in Seattle in six years.

The reason why the Zags stopped playing this game was because they could no longer get high level teams to come to Key Arena, but that changes when Key Arena becomes Climate Pledge Arena.

Gonzaga's matchup with Alabama is their fourth against a ranked team this season.

SLOPPY SKILLS

First, let’s just focus on the Zags.

The last two games for them were, point blank, sloppy.

The Bulldogs had 33 turnovers combined against Duke and Tarleton State and only shot 10-of-40 from three in those two contests. Somehow the Zags still stayed in the game with Duke, and they were able to barely pull out a win over Tarleton.

The Tarleton game was Gonzaga’s fourth game in eight days, so I hope the Zags took advantage of their four-day break because those turnover numbers combined with a 25% three-point shooting percentage in the two contests tell me one thing: The Zags’ legs were shot.

Simply put, if they have a third straight game with bad numbers in the two areas I just discussed, it’ll end like the Duke affair.

Gonzaga must be smarter on offense, and that’s going to be incredibly important because of what Alabama does on offense.

KEYS TO ALABAMA'S THREES

The Tide’s lone loss this year was to Iona and that loss is the blueprint for what Gonzaga needs to do to win.

Alabama shoots a lot of threes. It’s what they’re known for. Against Iona, the Crimson Tide shot 17 threes. Alabama also nearly lost to the Gaels in the NCAA Tournament last season. They only got off 16 threes in that affair. That’s pretty astounding considering this year Alabama is averaging shooting 29 threes per game and last year heading into their matchup against Iona they were averaging shooting 34 threes per game.

The Iona games are the lone two times since Nate Oats took over at 'Bama that the Crimson Tide have shot less than 20 threes in the contest. Translation= You shut down the Gaels from outside, and it’s goodnight.

This is especially important as I referenced earlier that the Zags are not exactly a dominant three-point shooting team.

If they get in a contest from beyond the arc with Bama, they will lose.

COSTLY FREE THROWS

However, if 'Bama gets in going inside the arc, the answer what to do there is pretty simple as well: Foul.

The Crimson Tide is shooting a measly 64% from the free throw line this season. Against Iona, they shot 52% from the charity stripe.

There is only one player on Alabama who shoots it well from that area and that’s guard Keon Ellis, who’s shooting an impressive 91% from the free throw line.

Everyone else in Bama’s starting lineup is below 70%. In fact, no one outside of Ellis who plays meaningful minutes for Bama is shooting above 68% from the stripe.

Meanwhile for Gonzaga only two players are shooting less than 70% from the free throw line. Those two players are Drew Timme at 69% and Anton Watson at 64%.