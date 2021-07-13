Spokane native Alek Jacob of Gonzaga drafted by San Diego Padres

Jacob joins fellow Gonzaga teammates Brett Harris and Ernie Yake as MLB draftees this season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Alek Jacob was taken by the Sand Diego Padres in the 16th round of the MLB Draft with the 490th pick.

Jacob joins fellow Gonzaga teammates Brett Harris and Ernie Yake as MLB draftees this season.

The North Central High School alum also joins Lake City High School alum and WSU first baseman Kyle Manzardo as local high school players to get drafted this year.

The pitcher does have an interesting decision on his hands. As a junior, he could opt to return to school for his senior season and try to improve his draft stock. If Jacob decides to do that, Gonzaga will have a loaded bullpen next year.

Jacob had a phenomenal junior year for the Zags, including being named a second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and beating Louisiana State in the NCAA Tournament. He went 8-1 on the season and recorded the program's fifth ever no-hitter against Pepperdine in May. His eight wins was the most in the WCC this past season.