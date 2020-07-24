Report: Former Zag Domantas Sabonis suffers foot injury

Sabonis was having his best year in the NBA to date.

Editor's note: The video above is from when KREM interviewed Domantas Sabonis about his season in January.

ORLANDO, Fla.- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that former Gonzaga forward Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble after sustaining a "significant" foot injury.

Sabonis will seek the treatment from a specialist. Two days ago the team confirmed that he was battling plantar fascitiis and had not practiced for six days.

"With this kind of injury, you can’t really circle (a date)," Sabonis said earlier this week. "Every person is different how long it heals, how long it doesn’t. We’re just trying to do the best we can with everything we have here.”

The former Zag did not seem to be particularly bullish two days ago either when asked about if he would be ready for the NBA's restart.

“That’s a decision we’re trying to make with the team and with the doctors," Sabonis said. "We’re trying the treatment everyday. We’re trying to get the pain down. The main goal is to get it away, but with an injury like this, you don’t know how long it can take."

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2020

The former Gonzaga player has had his best season to date in the NBA. He was named an Eastern Conference All-Star this winter, becoming the first Zag to be named in All-Star since John Stockton. He was averaging a double-double this season (18.5 pts, 12.4 rbs).