Report: Former Zag Domantas Sabonis makes NBA All-Star game

Sabonis was selected after the Nets announced that Kevin Durant would be out with an injury through the All-Star break.
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots next to Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — When the NBA All-Star selections were announced a few days ago, many Gonzaga fans were rightfully upset for former Zag Domantas Sabonis. 

He wasn't selected for the game despite averaging a double-double this season and totaling 24 double-doubles overall this year. Indiana has played 30 games this season.

On Friday, the Nets announced that Kevin Durant would be out through the All-Star break with a left hamstring strain. With Durant out of the game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Sabonis will replace Durant in the contest.

Last year was Sabonis' first All-Star game. He became the second Gonzaga player to be selected to the NBA's All-Star contest-- The first being John Stockton.

This year Sabonis is averaging 21.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest. He also is averaging 5.7 assists per game. He has the second-most double doubles in the NBA this season, behind Denver's Nikola Jokic at 28. Sabonis also has had three triple-doubles this season.

The NBA's All-Star game will take place in Atlanta on March 7 at 3:30 pm PT on TNT.

