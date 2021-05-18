North Central's JJ Martin jumping with a heavy heart

Martin's mom passed away this past November. This past weekend he won the 2A GSL long jump and triple jump titles.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last weekend North Central’s JJ Martin won the district 2A crown in both the long and triple jump events en route to leading his team to a GSL 2A championship.

However, the route that led him to first place was anything but a straight line.

"It was one night and she just couldn’t make it," Martin called.

On Nov. 12 of last year, Martin lost his mother Kelly to kidney complications.

"It started in the early summer, mid-summer. Going only 4 or 5 months, it definitely was a big adjustment, so," said Martin, trailing off.

You probably wouldn’t know the pain he's been through over the past year, though, if you saw Martin in passing. His energy is infectious.

"He’s as good as they come," said North Central track and field coach Mark Vandine. "I’ve been doing this for a really long time, and he’s definitely in the top 1% of kids I worked with. He’s a perseverer. He’s really good at looking at the positives of life."

That didn’t stop with the passing of his mother.

"It does get kind of frustrating when a couple things mom would be there for, she’s not really there for, but she’s up there and so she can see what’s happening. Hopefully making sure that I can accomplish the things she wanted me to accomplish even when she isn’t here," Martin said.

"I don’t worry about him. I’m just excited to see what he’s going to accomplish when he finally gets on that path and fully goes for something. It’s going to be great," Vandine said.

And that’s not surprising, because Kelly saw greatness in her son.