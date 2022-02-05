No. 2 Gonzaga decimates BYU in Provo

Chet Holmgren notched a double-double as the Zags remain unbeaten in conference play.

PROVO, Utah — The Gonzaga Bulldogs began their game against BYU trailing 5-0. With two minutes left in the first half, they were up by 30. The Zags led 47-23 at halftime and pretty much had the game locked up going into the locker room. The eventually won 90-57.

Chet Holmgren had another incredible night, notching 20 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. He also went 9-of-14 from the field.

All five of Gonzaga's starters had double digit performances. Julian Strawther had 19, Andrew Nembhard had 15, and Drew Timme and Rasir Bolton added 13 apiece.

Overall, the Zags shot 52% from the field and 38% from three with eight triples made. Unsurprisingly, it was not a great shooting night for the Cougars, who shot 30% overall and 23% from three. The Zags also had nine blocks on the night.

In classic Gonzaga fashion, they pushed the pace and outscored the Cougars 21-5 on fast break points. Also in classic Gonzaga fashion, they dominated points in the paint, scoring 42 to BYU's 22.