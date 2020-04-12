'Dogs and guys that just know how to play the game': NBA star LeBron James praises Gonzaga

"They tough!!! Love the way they play," James wrote in a tweet about the Gonzaga men's basketball team.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball and Coach Mark Few earned some high praise from NBA star LeBron James on Thursday.

James replied to a tweet that said Gonzaga would "win it all this year."

"They tough!!! Love the way they play," James wrote on Twitter. "Amazing pace on makes or misses, ball movement, some dogs and guys that just know how to play the game! And of course they beyond well coached! He’s the truth!! The shiznit."

The 35-year-old basketball player, who is often considered one of the greatest in NBA history, currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The tweet from James understandably attracted quite a bit of attention on Twitter, including responses from the Gonzaga men's basketball team itself and KREM's own sports team.

In a hilarious response, KREM Sports Director Brenna Greene wrote that she could address Few as "Coach Shiznit" in all press conferences going forward.

