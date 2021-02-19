Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga past Saint Mary's 87-65

Kispert scored 20 while Joel Ayayi put up 16 of his own.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary’s 87-65 on Thursday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs are 21-0 overall and 12-0 in the West Coast Conference. Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga extend its home winning streak to 48 games.