SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga junior forward Killian Tillie declared for the 2019 NBA Draft ten minutes before the deadline to do so on Sunday.

Tillie averaged 6.2 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game in 15 games this season. Last year, he averaged 12.9 PPG and 5.9 RPG.

His stats noticeably dropped off due to injuries all season. He missed the first eight games of the season recovering from a fractured ankle.

Then, in a home game against San Francisco on February 7, he tore his plantar fascia on his right foot. That kept him out until the West Coast Conference Tournament.

“We feel horrible for Killian with the bad run of injuries he’s had, but we’re hoping he can get healthy and have a good stretch of workouts and show how talented of a player he is,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “We will support him and help him make the best decision.”

Tillie will have until May 29 to make a final decision as to whether he wishes to remain in the draft or return to Gonzaga.

“I have informed Coach Few that I wish to take advantage of the new NCAA rules and enter my name into the NBA Draft,” Tillie said. “Playing in the NBA has been a long term goal of mine and I know I have a unique opportunity to fulfill this dream. I plan to take the pre-draft process extremely seriously."

"I want to thank Coach Few and the coaching staff for their backing on this decision, along with the support and love from my family. I also want to thank my teammates for three incredible years, along with the most amazing fans in the country at Gonzaga," he added.

Tillie has not yet determined his final status. He can participate in the NBA Draft combine if invited without losing eligibility.

Tillie joins Zags Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura and Zach Norvell Jr. in declaring for the draft.

