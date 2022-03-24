Jimmy Fallon has another challenge for Zag fans

Now that the Zags are in the Sweet 16, Fallon has a new request for fans.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Gonzaga men prepare to take on Arkansas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon had another special request for Zag fans during his show on Wednesday night.

Fallon declared early in the tournament that the Zags are his team and took to his popular late-night show to ask Zag fans for a special favor: for fans with towels to jump up and sing a modified version of the song ‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls.

Now that the Zags are in the Sweet 16, Fallon has a new request for fans. During his Wednesday show, Fallon said when the game clock hits 11:35, he wants everyone to stand up and wave their rowdy rags around. Then, he wants fans to sing a modified version of the Baby Back Ribs jingle from Chili's.

Let's beat the Razorbacks, Razorbacks, Razorbacks

Let's beat the Razorbacks, Razorbacks, Razorbacks

We'll beat the Razorback kids, beat the Razorback kids

Beat Arkansas

After trying to musical number with members of the audience, Fallon became skeptical about whether the Zag fans could pull off such a complicated harmony.

"They are never going to do it, it's too complicated," Fallon said on the Tonight Show.

Fallon then asked fans to simply stand up when the clock hit 11:35 and count down 3-2-1, then stand silently.

During the first round of the NCAA tournament, the host said his plan was to give rowdy rags to all the students at Gonzaga’s first-round game against Georgia State. Then, when the game clock hit 11:35, he wanted the fans with towels to jump up and sing a modified version of the song ‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls.

I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna win, win, win Gonzaga-zay-a

“Go Zags ! Go Zags!” Fallon shouted at the end of the segment.

Gonzaga’s Kennel Club retweeted the video saying, “RIDE WITH US JIMMY!!!”