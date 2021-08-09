Jalen Suggs explodes in NBA Summer League debut

Suggs turned it on with four minutes left in the game and eventually led his team to an overtime win.

LAS VEGAS — Jalen Suggs competitive spirit hasn't let up at the NBA level.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog led his team to a 91-89 win over Golden State in overtime on Monday.

Suggs scored six of his team's eight points in overtime and also had a key two-on-one defensive possession in which he blocked Golden State's shot at the rim with 50 seconds in regulation.

Overall, Jalen ended the game with 24 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Suggs scored 12 of his 24 points in the final four minutes of play and the additional two minutes of overtime.

"Just embracing it and having fun with it," said Suggs of his first NBA game in the postgame interview. "I'm just so happy to be here, to be honest."

Suggs and the Orlando Magic's next game is on Wednesday at 3 PM against the Cavaliers on ESPN2.

Melt of Jalen Suggs in the last four minutes of the game/OT:

-Gives Magic first lead since 2nd quarter with the three

-Forces OT with the block

-Six of eight Magic points in OT

-Finishes it off with another big block pic.twitter.com/Zz6iac83ln — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) August 10, 2021