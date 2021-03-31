'I want them to win the whole thing': Former Zag, current Pacer Domantas Sabonis excited as Zags advance to Final Four

The Zags are doing so in the very town that Sabonis resides in. Unfortunately, seeing the team in person is near impossible for the Lithuanian.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are Final Four bound in a city that also is the residence of the team’s most successful NBA player of the Mark Few era.

Unfortunately, Domantas Sabonis won’t be able to attend Gonzaga’s Final Four or potential national championship games due to the NBA’s Covid protocols.

However, he’s still heavily invested in this program, even if it that means having to watch the games from just a few miles away.

"I'm just really excited for the team, the program, for the coaches and I want them to win the whole thing," said Domas on Wednesday.

Gonzaga is just two games away from doing just that. They’ve impressed Sabonis throughout this entire NCAA Tournament run thus far.

"They’ve got a lot of guys, they’re stacked, they have a lot of depth, and that’s dangerous especially come tournament time. No matter who’s on the court, they’re playing at 100%," said Sabonis.

Normally, this would be a dream scenario for Domas as he would get to be around the team a ton before their Final Four run with the tournament being played in his city.

Not this year.

"It sucks. I’m texting with the coaches Tommy, Few, some of the guys and not being able to see them is not fun," said the Lithuanian.

Undoubtedly, if Domas were able to be around the team he’d be asked to give them advice to get through the next two games.

Domas says he doesn’t have any, but for good reason.

"There’s not much I can say. They all made it further than I ever have," said Domas with a chuckle. "They made a Final Four. Just keep doing what you’re doing. They’re playing calm, they’re playing poised, they’re taking their time. Everything they’re doing is great. I just hope that they finish it off."

Domas hopes they finish off for a lot of reasons, but high up on the list is for the people he knows this would mean a lot to.