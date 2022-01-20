x
Gonzaga

How to watch the men's basketball game between Gonzaga and USF on Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 1 Zags be hosting the University of San Francisco (USF) in a rescheduled game on Thursday, Jan. 20. in Spokane.

The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network and is scheduled for 8 p.m. The teams were originally meant to play earlier this month on Jan 6. before a COVID-19 related protocol within USF forced the game’s postponement.

Here's how you can watch the Zags take on USF on Thursday night:

On TV

The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m.

  • DirecTV: Channel 221
  • Dish: Channel 158
  • Xfinity: Channel 1303
  • Spectrum: Check your local lineup here

Streaming

You can stream the game on the CBS Sports Network website (subscription required).

