How to watch the men's basketball game between Gonzaga and USF on Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 1 Zags be hosting the University of San Francisco (USF) in a rescheduled game on Thursday, Jan. 20. in Spokane.
The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network and is scheduled for 8 p.m. The teams were originally meant to play earlier this month on Jan 6. before a COVID-19 related protocol within USF forced the game’s postponement.
Here's how you can watch the Zags take on USF on Thursday night:
On TV
The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m.
- DirecTV: Channel 221
- Dish: Channel 158
- Xfinity: Channel 1303
- Spectrum: Check your local lineup here
Streaming
You can stream the game on the CBS Sports Network website (subscription required).