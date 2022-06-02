Gonzaga snags commitment from Chattanooga transfer guard Malachi Smith

If you count returning players who were mulling turning pro, this is Gonzaga's fourth commitment in the last 72 hours.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga added their second transfer of the offseason today as guard Malachi Smith announced he was coming into the fold.

"I wanted to have a chance to play for a hall of fame coach in Mark Few, to be a part of a winning culture, for a team that has a family feel," Smith told ESPN.

The 6’4, 205 lb Chattanooga guard averaged 19.9 points per game last season while shooting 40.7% from three and 82.7% from the free throw line. He also averaged 6.7 rebounds, three assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

"They want me to demonstrate that I can be a versatile defender against NBA-caliber talent while continuing to show my offensive game as a point guard. They want to see that I can compete at this level," Smith told ESPN.

He was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year last season. According to The Athletic, he was the #3 transfer available in the portal.

"A lot of winning teams that contend for titles have great pieces. Kansas has four or five guys that could have been the man on different teams. Gonzaga's Final Four team had four or five players that can play in the NBA. I know that being a part of a great team, everything will work out the way it's supposed to be, as long as we're winning games," Smith told ESPN.

Smith played his first season of college basketball at Wright State and then sat out a year and transferred to Chattanooga. Due to the extra Covid year, he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I bring talent, but I've also been in March Madness. I've led a team on a tournament run. I have experience being a leader, using my voice and knowing where guys need to be to help everything run smoothly. My goal is to be a part of something special, and elevate my game," Smith told ESPN.