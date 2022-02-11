Gonzaga students brave cold for one last Tent City this season

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Tent City in early January, students are back and ready to support the Zags.

SPOKANE, Wash. — From 3 p.m. on Friday to 3 p.m. on Saturday, you’ll find Gonzaga University students bundled up in tents to prove their dedication to the No. 1 seed basketball team.

A long-standing tradition, Tent City is making a comeback after COVID-19 cancellations in early January, just in time to take on rival school, No. 2 St. Mary’s University, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tent City itself is set up within boundaries on the Herak Quad on campus. Students are required to brave the cold with their group of six for 24 hours, with at least one person in their tent at all times, with regular tent checks happening by Kennel Board members even throughout the night.

On the Wednesday before Tent City, students disperse across campus in hopes of getting close to the undisclosed number distribution location. At noon, a tweet with a location is released to the student population, and the running begins.

Students from all corners of the campus sprint towards the location in hopes of procuring the coveted “Tent #1.” Generally, tents between one and 40 take up the first two rows of the Kennel, making them the most desirable.

This time, to celebrate the return, a number of events are set up well into the night.

Tents must be completely set up by 4 p.m. on Friday and entrance to the game requires a tent number and three cans of food to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Snacks at Midnight, a local band made up of former students, is scheduled to perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a free pizza dinner and a DJ to keep the energy high for the rest of the night.

The next morning alumni provide sustenance for tenting students in the form of breakfast burritos and Yerba Mate. Free Tent City shirts will be passed out as well.