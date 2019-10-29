SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga big man Oumar Ballo has been approved to be an academic redshirt this season, leaving him with four years of eligibility starting in the 2020-2021 season.

According to Gonzaga, the NCAA declared Ballo was eligible for the redshirt status, meaning he can't play in games this season, but can still practice with the team and will keep his scholarship.

"Oumar is a tremendous young man and an intelligent student," Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said in a statement. "International academic eligibility can be complicated. He will be a significant asset to our program. This is an opportunity for him to become a highly successful student-athlete."

Ballo will have four years of athletic eligibility starting with the 2020-2021 season.

