MINNEAPOLIS — Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins will compete against seven other men's college basketball players to determine the best three-point shooter in the NCAA on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Perkins was named as one of eight competitors in the annual competition, which takes place at the Final Four location. This year, that will be at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The event is part of the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. The three events are a men's slam dunk contest and men and women's three-point contests, according to the event website.

The winners of the men's and the women's three-point contests face off against each other in the Reese's Puffs Battle of the Champions, according to the website.

The only other player from a Washington team is University of Washington's David Crisp, who is also competing in the men's three-point contest. According to the website, University of Idaho's Taylor Pierce will compete in the women's three-point contest.

For a full list of competitors, visit the event's website.

