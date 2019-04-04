MINNEAPOLIS — Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins competed against seven other men's college basketball players to determine the best three-point shooter in the NCAA on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Perkins was knocked out in the first round of the competition.

Perkins was one of eight competitors in the annual competition, which took place at the Final Four location. This year, it was at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The event is part of the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. The three events are a men's slam dunk contest and men and women's three-point contests, according to the event website.

The winners of the men's and the women's three-point contests face off against each other in the Reese's Puffs Battle of the Champions, according to the website.

For a full list of competitors, visit the event's website.

RELATED: A look at some of the highlights of the 2018-2019 Gonzaga season

RELATED: Perkins family enjoys Josh’s last ride in a Gonzaga uniform

RELATED: Gonzaga's Josh Perkins named a finalist for Point Guard of the Year award