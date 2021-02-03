Gonzaga's Jenn Wirth named WCC's co-Player of the Year

Post Falls native Melody Kempton also earned Sixth Woman of the Year honors.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's Jenn Wirth, Melody Kempton, and Jill Townsend all earned All-WCC honors on Tuesday.

Wirth was named the conference's co-Player of the Year with BYU's Shaylee Gonzales, while Kempton earned Sixth Woman of the Year honors, and Townsend was named to the conference's first team.

Wirth was first in the conference in field goal percentage at 56.7% and third in the conference in rebounding with 8.42 per game. She also ranks second in the WCC with nine double-doubles this season. She was selected WCC Player of the Week twice.

Kempton won the conference's first ever Sixth Woman of the Year award after averaging seven points per game.

Townsend and Wirth both made the conference's first team after Townsend was named the WCC Player of the Year last season. Townsend led the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game, which ranked seventh in the WCC. She hit 49.8% of her shots this year, which was good for fourth in the conference in shooting percentage.