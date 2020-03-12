Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs returns to game after suffering left ankle injury against West Virginia

Gonzaga fans breathe a sigh of relief.

INDIANAPOLIS — With seven minutes in the first half, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs suffered what Gonzaga's PR staff is calling a "left ankle injury" and left the court.

Suggs was able to put some sort of pressure on his left foot and was able to walk around, albeit gingerly, after the injury. He eventually returned to the game although he was limping.

The five-star recruit slipped while driving into the lane and then crumbled to the ground. He eventually began to cry.

The point guard is Gonzaga's highest recruit in program history. He was impressive in his first two games for the Zags, averaging 18 points and 7 assists.