Gonzaga's Holmgren and Timme named NABC All-American Second Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has named Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme as the AP First Team All-District 9.

The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I.

Timme put together another strong season, winning WCC Player of the Year honors. Timme has averaged 17.5 points per game this season, along with 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and nearly a block a game. He also shot 58.8% from the field.

Timme has struggled a bit recently, specifically against Saint Mary’s, where he scored just 10 points and 6 points in their last two match-ups.

Holmgren, who many project as the top seed in the NBA draft, has had a standout freshman season. He was named Defensive Player of the Year for the West Coast Conference and named Newcomer of the Year.

Holmgren has averaged 14.2 points per game this season along with 9.6 rebounds per game. He has proven difficult to guard, as the 7’ center looks just as comfortable in the paint as he does from the three-point line, where he is shooting over 41%.

Holmgren has been even more spectacular on the defensive end of the court. The freshman is averaging 3.6 blocks per game, and his 104 total blocks are fourth in the nation.

Like Timme, Holmgren struggled in the last two matchups with Saint Mary’s. Holmgren put up just 8 points and 6 points in those games, while dealing with foul trouble.

As a freshman, this will be Holmgren's first time playing in the NCAA Tournament, and it's a moment he's thought about for a long time.

Below are the other players mentioned in District 9:

First Team

Alex Barcello - BYU

Jamaree Bouyea - San Francisco

Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga

Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Collin Welp - UC Irvine

Second Team