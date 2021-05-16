Gonzaga women's rowing wins 6th straight WCC Championship title Saturday

The team secured the title at the West Coast Conference Championship with one event ending with a 22.20-second margin of victory.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's rowing team won the West Coast Conference Championship for the sixth-straight time on Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished the day with 40 points, the varsity eight, varsity four and second varsity four all won, which will send GU to their seventh trip to the NCAA Championship.

This is the sixth-straight win for the team and the 19th WCC win overall.

The varsity four finished with a time of 7:56.53, which gave them a 22.20-second margin of victory.

San Diego came in second with 38 points and Creighton placed third with 28 points.

The WCC was held at Vancouver Lake in Vancouver, Wash.

For the sixth-straight season, your Zags are @WCCsports Champions!!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/V2STV4oWGN — Gonzaga Rowing (@ZagWRowing) May 15, 2021

Head Coach Andrew Derrick told WCC after the win that he was very proud of the team.

"We had lots of ups and downs, but ultimately they found a way to get it done and each person contributed to what turned out to be a great day for the program. We are honored and look forward to representing the WCC at the national championships, but for the rest of the day we are just going to enjoy the moment," Derrick said.