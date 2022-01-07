Gonzaga women's basketball will play at Stanford Sunday

The Bulldogs fell to the Cardinal 66-62 earlier this season in November.

STANFORD, Calif. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team will travel to play No. 2 Stanford on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m.

This will mark the second time the two programs have faced off this season. The Zags hosted The Cardinal (9-3) earlier this season and fell 66-62 late in the game.

This will mark the 13th time in program history that the Zags have faced Pac-12's Stanford. Last time Gonzaga played at Stanford was in 2019. They lost 76-70 in overtime.

Gonzaga's game against Santa Clara and Stanford's game game against Oregon State were both postponed due to both of their opposing teams having a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Zags will face Spokane natives Lexie and Lacie Hull at the game. The twins are seniors and were on the team during their NCAA Tournament national championship win this year.