Gonzaga women's basketball team ranked No. 23

The Gonzaga women's basketball team entered the top 25 for the first time this season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is getting some national attention.

The Zags (5-1) entered the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season at No. 23.

The ranking follows the Gonzaga women's basketball team's impressive performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gonzaga beat Louisville and Tennessee in the tournament, both teams ranked in the top 25.

The Zags were last ranked in the AP poll on March 22, 2021. The team was ranked No. 13 at that time. The highest ranking the Zags have ever reached in the poll was No. 11 in the 2019-20 season.

The Gonzaga women's basketball team is averaging 75.8 points per game with four players averaging double-figures in scoring, including Yvonne Ejim (18), Brynna Maxwell (13), Kaylynne Truong (12.3) and Eliza Hollingsworth (10.5).

Gonzaga hosts Maine on Monday night at 6 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center. It will be the Zags first game as a ranked team this year.

