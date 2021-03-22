Gonzaga women upset by Belmont 64-59 in first round of NCAA Tournament

This marks #12 Belmont's first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga finishes the season 23-4.

SAN ANTONIO — The #5 Gonzaga women's season ended on Monday in a 64-59 upset loss to #12 Belmont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The win is Belmont's first in the NCAA Tournament. The Zags finish the season 23-4. Senior guard Jill Townsend led the Bulldogs with 17 points, with freshman guard Destinee Wells leading the Bruins with 25 points.

The Bulldogs shot 53.7% from the field, compared to 41.4% for the Bruins. Gonzaga also outrebounded Belmont 42-19, with 15 offensive rebounds.