Gonzaga women upset by Belmont 64-59 in first round of NCAA Tournament

This marks #12 Belmont's first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga finishes the season 23-4.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga's Kaylynne Truong (14) loses the ball as Belmont's Conley Chinn (20) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

SAN ANTONIO — The #5 Gonzaga women's season ended on Monday in a 64-59 upset loss to #12 Belmont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The win is Belmont's first in the NCAA Tournament. The Zags finish the season 23-4. Senior guard Jill Townsend led the Bulldogs with 17 points, with freshman guard Destinee Wells leading the Bruins with 25 points.

The Bulldogs shot 53.7% from the field, compared to 41.4% for the Bruins. Gonzaga also outrebounded Belmont 42-19, with 15 offensive rebounds.

Gonzaga struggled with possession in the game, turning the ball over 19 times to Belmont's 6. The Bruins also recorded 11 steals.

    

