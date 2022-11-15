Gonzaga vs Texas | How to watch Wednesday's basketball game

Gonzaga men's basketball team looks to continue winning ways against Texas Wednesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 2-0 heading into their road matchup against Texas Wednesday night, Nov. 16.

Gonzaga and Texas share a 2-0 record. But, according to ESPN analysts, the Longhorns are favorites going into Wednesday's game.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Texas game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Texas basketball game tips off at 6:30 p.m. pacific time on Wednesday, November 16. Fans in Spokane can watch the game on ESPN2. The game will also be broadcasted on Longhorn Radio Network.

The game will be played at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Bulldogs vs Longhorns

Gonzaga opens the season with big expectations. The Bulldogs are ranked number two in the AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll.

The Zags bring back senior forward Drew Timme, who is hoping to bring the school its first NCAA National Basketball Championship. Timme is one of four Gonzaga players named to preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five awards.

Drew Timme - Karl Malone Power Forward Award Watch List. Timme won the award last season

Rasir Bolton - Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List

Malachi Smith - Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List

Julian Strawther - Julius Erving Small Forward Award Watch List

Timme was also named the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year and to the NABC Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.

The Longhorns are currently ranked No. 11. and are led by strong players such as Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice, who both put up big numbers against Houston Christian on Nov. 12.

