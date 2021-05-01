Gonzaga University provides access to campus safety app for students and staff

The Rave Guardian app offers multiple safety features for everyone associated with the university on and off-campus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University has implemented a new app for students and staff to download to increase safety on and off-campus.

The app has six key features to keep those on campus safe. The features include a discreet way to contact security, access to formal safety procedures, emergency alerts, a call to 911 by one push of a button, a simple directory of all resources and a virtual safety timer when walking alone.

The app has many valuable resource links that can be accessed quickly. The resources include the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, The Center for Cura Personalis, and Poison Control.

The virtual safety timer is a feature that allows someone to program emergency contacts and send them an alert that they are walking alone and how long their estimated travel time is. Time can be added to the walk, it can be deactivated, or it can send a safety alert.

The crime prevention and education officer with Campus Security and Public Safety at Gonzaga Phillip Tyler tweeted about the app.

It's time to get the app @GonzagaU.

Safety in the palm of your hand with the new @RaveGuardian app. Student-centered safety. See link in below. #campussafety https://t.co/gjoIWIbFL4 — Phil Tyler (@PtylerLt) April 29, 2021

The Rave Guardian app is a tool for students in addition to the ZagAlerts that students can sign up for. There are also blue light phones located around campus that are programmed to call Campus Security.

The app adds a new level of protection for users.

Information and emergency features are located in the user's phone, so they can also have access if they are away from campus or if they live off-campus in surrounding neighborhoods.

Gonzaga Campus Security and Public Safety also tweeted in support of the app.

Rave Guardian: Safety in Hand. Feel safer on campus.

Today is the day #Zags. Download, use the app, and help make @GonzagaU a safer campus. Watch the video below to learn more. #CampusSafety #GoZagshttps://t.co/oQxzKJWm8j via @YouTube — Gonzaga Campus Security and Public Safety (@GonzagaCSPS) April 29, 2021

In a press release from the university, Director of Gonzaga’s Campus Security and Public Safety Becky Wilkey said the app is user-friendly and effective.

“Keeping our students, faculty, staff, and visitors safe is a top priority for us at Gonzaga. Having a more robust way to do this through a simple mobile application helps provide peace of mind for everyone,” Wilkey said.

According to a press release from Rave Mobile Safety, more than 1,200 colleges and universities in the U.S. use the Rave Guardian mobile app.