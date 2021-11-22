No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA: What you need to know ahead of the game

The game will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

LAS VEGAS — No. 1 Gonzaga will take on No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in Las Vegas.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 with recent wins over Bellarmine and Central Michigan and received 55 first place votes in the latest AP Poll. The Bruins are also 5-0 after blowing out Long Beach State and North Florida recently to head to Las Vegas with some momentum.

Both teams already have signature wins this season against ranked teams as Gonzaga defeated Texas and UCLA defeated Villanova.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

UCLA returns every starter from last year's Final Four team, but they will be without the services of forward Cody Riley due to a left knee injury. Riley scored 14 points in the game in April. His replacement, five star freshman forward Peyton Watson, will be tasked with defending Gonzaga star forward Drew Timme, who had 25 points in the Final Four game.

Gonzaga only returns two starters from that Final Four team, but they replaced the departed Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi with Iowa State transfer guard Rasir Bolton, sophomore guard Julian Strawther and the number one recruit in the nation, forward Chet Holmgren.

The key matchup to watch will be Bolton defending UCLA junior guard Johnny Juzang. Juzang is averaging 21.5 PPG this season and torched Gonzaga with 29 points in April.

This will be a matchup of two of the most prolific offensive teams in college basketball.

UCLA currently has the second highest scoring offense in the country averaging 94.8 PPG.

Gonzaga has the second highest field goal percentage in the nation shooting 55.8%. The Bulldogs spread the ball around and have the fifth most assists per game in the nation averaging 21.8 assists per game.

SERIES HISTORY

These two teams have faced each other six times. Gonzaga has won four of those meetings.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. It will be broadcast on ESPN.