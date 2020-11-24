Gonzaga transfer Andrew Nembhard approved to play this season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard has been approved by the NCAA to play this year instead of sitting out a year per normal transfer rules.
Nembhard joins an absolutely loaded Gonzaga back court, which includes national player of the year candidate Corey Kispert, five-star recruit Jalen Suggs, returning starter Joel Ayayi, graduate transfer Aaron Cook and shooting guard Dominick Harris.
Nembhard, Suggs, and Cook play the point guard position, so playing time there should be a fascinating thing to watch over the season.
When Nembhard originally committed to the Zags he was planning on not fighting to become eligible immediately and instead take a redshirt year.
"I just think that for where I want to go to I need to get better," Nembhard said to KREM in June. "This year sitting out will be a great opportunity for me to really elevate my game and get to the next level both mentally and physically. Just learning the game from a great coach, I think it's going to be very, very valuable for me."
Nembhard is a former five star recruit who transferred from Florida. He started every game for the Gators during his time in Gainesville. He was the first Florida freshman to start every game of his freshman season since Bradley Beal.
"I'm a play maker," Nembhard said to KREM in June when asked to describe his game. "I'm a guy who's really good at pick and roll, off the ball, off the catch situations, making other guys better around me. I feel like I can score the ball myself, and I can really defend. Just trying to get better everyday."