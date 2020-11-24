Gonzaga transfer Andrew Nembhard approved to play this season

The point guard position at Gonzaga could now be the deepest position on their roster.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard has been approved by the NCAA to play this year instead of sitting out a year per normal transfer rules.

Nembhard joins an absolutely loaded Gonzaga back court, which includes national player of the year candidate Corey Kispert, five-star recruit Jalen Suggs, returning starter Joel Ayayi, graduate transfer Aaron Cook and shooting guard Dominick Harris.

Nembhard, Suggs, and Cook play the point guard position, so playing time there should be a fascinating thing to watch over the season.

When Nembhard originally committed to the Zags he was planning on not fighting to become eligible immediately and instead take a redshirt year.

"I just think that for where I want to go to I need to get better," Nembhard said to KREM in June. "This year sitting out will be a great opportunity for me to really elevate my game and get to the next level both mentally and physically. Just learning the game from a great coach, I think it's going to be very, very valuable for me."

I can confirm Andrew Nembhard has received his waiver to play for Gonzaga's basketball team this year. I know he was committed to taking a year off when I talked to him this summer, but now it appears he wants to play this season, per source. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 24, 2020

Nembhard is a former five star recruit who transferred from Florida. He started every game for the Gators during his time in Gainesville. He was the first Florida freshman to start every game of his freshman season since Bradley Beal.