Gonzaga tops BYU 82-71 in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Jalen Suggs scored 24 points and Drew Timme had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead top-ranked Gonzaga past BYU 82-71.

Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and Corey Kispert had 13 as the unbeaten Bulldogs led wire-to-wire in their 23rd straight victory dating to last season.

The most recent loss for Gonzaga, a 91-78 setback against BYU, came on Feb. 22 last year.

Alex Barcello led BYU with 20 points, and Brandon Averette added 14 points and a team-high six assists.

The Cougars lost for the sixth time in their last seven home games against the Zags.