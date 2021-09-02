Gonzaga tops BYU 82-71 in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Jalen Suggs scored 24 points and Drew Timme had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead top-ranked Gonzaga past BYU 82-71.
Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and Corey Kispert had 13 as the unbeaten Bulldogs led wire-to-wire in their 23rd straight victory dating to last season.
The most recent loss for Gonzaga, a 91-78 setback against BYU, came on Feb. 22 last year.
Alex Barcello led BYU with 20 points, and Brandon Averette added 14 points and a team-high six assists.
The Cougars lost for the sixth time in their last seven home games against the Zags.
Gonzaga's next scheduled game is at San Francisco on Saturday after their game on Thursday against Santa Clara was canceled earlier on Monday due to Covid issues within the Broncos' program.