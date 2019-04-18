SEATTLE — The above video features Rice speaking with KREM Sports Director Brenna Greene about Gonzaga's run in the 2019 WCC Tournament.

The Seattle Storm have signed former Gonzaga standout Zykera Rice to a training camp contract following a dominant season with the Zags.

Rice went undrafted in this year's WNBA draft but was invited to the Seattle Storm training camp, which is scheduled for May 5.

The Storm announced on Thursday that Rice and two others that had been named to the training camp roster had been signed to training camp contracts.

The details of Rice's contract have not been released at this time.

Rice is a Tacoma native and averaged 15 points a game in her final year at Gonzaga.

Rice is the ninth Gonzaga player to be drafted or invited to a WNBA training camp.

According to the Storm's website, their home opener takes place on May 25 against the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm are the defending WNBA champions.

