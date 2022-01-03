Gonzaga-San Francisco game postponed due to COVID pause, per CBS Sports

The postponement comes after the West Coast Conference was forced to cancel all weekend games because of COVID.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is facing another postponed game because of COVID issues.

The latest game affected is Thursday's matchup with the University of San Francisco at the Kennel. The game will be postponed according to CBS Sports. The matchup is a big one for Gonzaga, as San Francisco was set to enter the game with a 13-1 record, its best start in decades.

It follows two other postponed games for the Zags in the past week. Those games had been scheduled on the road against San Diego and Loyola Marymount. Gonzaga men’s basketball game against the University of Washington on Dec. 9 was also canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program.

Matt Norlander with CBS Sports reports that the West Coast Conference will meet today to figure out what is next and how it can adjust the league schedule. The WCC postponed all its games over the weekend because of COVID concerns.

The WCC’s scheduling quagmire continues: Thursday’s San Francisco-Gonzaga game will be postponed, sources told CBS Sports, due to Gonzaga’s COVID pause. Tough timing. USF is 13-1 and off to its best start in decades; WCC MBB positioned to have its best season in league history. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 3, 2022

The WCC is hopeful to place four teams in the NCAA Tournament this year, with Gonzaga, BYU, Saint Mary's College, and San Francisco all hopeful to make the big dance. Norlander reports the WCC will need to emphasize making sure those four teams all play each other twice in the regular season, as it looks to reschedule the postponed games.

Gonzaga has not said much about the COVID issues related to the team. In a press release sent on Thursday, the school said the team was dealing with "healthy and safety protocols."

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Team

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team had two games postponed last week due to COVID-19-related protocol within GU’s program. The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola were both postponed.

The women's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, between Gonzaga and Santa Clara will also not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19-related protocol within Santa Clara's program.