SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga rose one spot to No. 4 on the latest Associated Press college basketball poll released Monday.

The Zags were sitting at No. 5 on the week 11 poll after a No. 7 ranking in the last poll of 2018.

Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in the week 5 poll and No. 4 in the week 6 poll. After losing to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, the Zags dropped to No. 8.

The Zags most recently took down the Portland Pilots 89 to 66 on the road.

For the first time in 11 years and the second time in program history, the Tennessee Volunteers lead the most recent poll. Duke and Virginia round out the top 3, with Michigan following Gonzaga.

Gonzaga will take on the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday night at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ATSN.

RELATED: No. 3 Gonzaga men's basketball beats No. 1 Duke 89-87 in Maui

Also see: Former EWU football players headed to Super Bowl LIII with the Rams

The Associated Press contributed to this report.