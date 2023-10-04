Gonzaga releases 14-game non-conference schedule for upcoming season

During the 2023-2024 season the Zags will face a potential of six teams that made the NCAA tournament last year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost time for Gonzaga Basketball! On Wednesday, the men’s basketball team released the 14-game non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule has the Bulldogs playing seven non-conference games inside “the Kennel” as well as a home exhibition.

During the 2023-2024 season the Zags will face a potential of six teams that made the NCAA tournament last year. That includes teams from the Big Ten, Big East, Pac-12, SEC and potentially the ACC and Big 12.

Some of the best non-conference games for the entire season will take place during the 40th Maui Invitational on November 20-22. The Zags will take on Purdue in the first game of the tournament. Other teams taking part in the tournament include: Tennessee, Syracuse, Kansas, UCLA and Marquette.

The Zags also have a rare February non-conference game where they head to Rupp Arena to take on the University of Kentucky.

Other non-conference games for the Zags include:

Nov. 3 vs. Lewis-Clark State (Exhibition)

Nov. 10 vs. Yale

Nov. 14 vs. Eastern Oregon

Nov. 20 vs. Purdue (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 21 TBD (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 22 TBD (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 28 vs. Cal State Bakersfield

Dec. 2 vs. USC (Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational)

Dec. 5 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dec. 9 at Washington

Dec. 11 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Dec. 15 vs. UCONN (Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off at Climate Pledge Arena)

Dec 20. vs. Jackson State

Dec. 29 vs. San Diego State

Feb. 10 at Kentucky

Gonzaga says game times and television information will be released soon.

At long last… The 2023-24 Gonzaga Basketball Schedule 🗓️✍️🙌 Posted by Gonzaga Men's Basketball on Wednesday, October 4, 2023