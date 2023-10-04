Gonzaga releases 14-game non-conference schedule for upcoming season

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost time for Gonzaga Basketball! On Wednesday, the men’s basketball team released the 14-game non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule has the Bulldogs playing seven non-conference games inside “the Kennel” as well as a home exhibition.
During the 2023-2024 season the Zags will face a potential of six teams that made the NCAA tournament last year. That includes teams from the Big Ten, Big East, Pac-12, SEC and potentially the ACC and Big 12.
Some of the best non-conference games for the entire season will take place during the 40th Maui Invitational on November 20-22. The Zags will take on Purdue in the first game of the tournament. Other teams taking part in the tournament include: Tennessee, Syracuse, Kansas, UCLA and Marquette.
The Zags also have a rare February non-conference game where they head to Rupp Arena to take on the University of Kentucky.
Other non-conference games for the Zags include:
- Nov. 3 vs. Lewis-Clark State (Exhibition)
- Nov. 10 vs. Yale
- Nov. 14 vs. Eastern Oregon
- Nov. 20 vs. Purdue (Maui Invitational)
- Nov. 21 TBD (Maui Invitational)
- Nov. 22 TBD (Maui Invitational)
- Nov. 28 vs. Cal State Bakersfield
- Dec. 2 vs. USC (Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational)
- Dec. 5 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Dec. 9 at Washington
- Dec. 11 vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Dec. 15 vs. UCONN (Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off at Climate Pledge Arena)
- Dec 20. vs. Jackson State
- Dec. 29 vs. San Diego State
- Feb. 10 at Kentucky
Gonzaga says game times and television information will be released soon.
