Gonzaga

Gonzaga releases 14-game non-conference schedule for upcoming season

During the 2023-2024 season the Zags will face a potential of six teams that made the NCAA tournament last year.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) handles the ball while defended by UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost time for Gonzaga Basketball! On Wednesday, the men’s basketball team released the 14-game non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule has the Bulldogs playing seven non-conference games inside “the Kennel” as well as a home exhibition.

During the 2023-2024 season the Zags will face a potential of six teams that made the NCAA tournament last year. That includes teams from the Big Ten, Big East, Pac-12, SEC and potentially the ACC and Big 12.

Some of the best non-conference games for the entire season will take place during the 40th Maui Invitational on November 20-22. The Zags will take on Purdue in the first game of the tournament. Other teams taking part in the tournament include: Tennessee, Syracuse, Kansas, UCLA and Marquette.

The Zags also have a rare February non-conference game where they head to Rupp Arena to take on the University of Kentucky.

Other non-conference games for the Zags include:

  • Nov. 3 vs. Lewis-Clark State (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 10 vs. Yale
  • Nov. 14 vs. Eastern Oregon
  • Nov. 20 vs. Purdue (Maui Invitational)
  • Nov. 21 TBD (Maui Invitational)
  • Nov. 22 TBD (Maui Invitational)
  • Nov. 28 vs. Cal State Bakersfield
  • Dec. 2 vs. USC (Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational)
  • Dec. 5 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Dec. 9 at Washington
  • Dec. 11 vs. Mississippi Valley State
  • Dec. 15 vs. UCONN (Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off at Climate Pledge Arena)
  • Dec 20. vs. Jackson State
  • Dec. 29 vs. San Diego State
  • Feb. 10 at Kentucky

Gonzaga says game times and television information will be released soon.

At long last… The 2023-24 Gonzaga Basketball Schedule 🗓️✍️🙌

Posted by Gonzaga Men's Basketball on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

