SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs jumped one spot in ESPN’s latest way-too-early Top 25 list.

The deadline to withdraw from the 2018 NBA Draft concluded Wednesday night, prompting an updated list by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf that had few changes from the previous list published last month.

The Zags moved from fifth to No. 4 on Thursday’s list after last season’s champion Villanova dropped out of the Top 5.

Players who had not hired an agent had until Wednesday night to decide if they wanted to pull out of the draft and retain eligibility.

The Wildcats fell eight places, from No. 2 to No. 10. Villanova lost Omari Spellman and the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player Donte DiVincenzo to the draft on Wednesday.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few didn’t have any surprises following Wednesday’s deadline. Junior forwards Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura were possible contenders for the NBA Draft early in the 2017-2018 season, but both announced their concerns not long after the season ended.

Kansas stayed atop the rankings despite losing the team’s entire backcourt to the draft. Malik Newman and Lagerald Vick both decided to leave the Jayhawks for the NBA – that’s after the departure of seniors Devonte Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk.

But the Jayhawks are still expected to be a high contender for the Final Four next season with Udoka Azubuike, five-star recruits Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes, and Cal transfer Charlie Moore.

Duke took No.2, Kentucky jumped from fourth to No. 3 and Tennessee rounded out the Top 5.

Gonzaga was ranked considerably high in several other way-too-early Top 25 lists that emerged Thursday morning.

CBSSports.com national college basketball reporter Gary Parrish ranked the Zags fifth, with Tennessee ranked No. 3.

Rob Dauster from NBCSports.com had enough confidence in the Zags to rank them No. 2.

