Gonzaga vs North Florida | How to watch Monday's basketball game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs open the regular season on Monday with a matchup at home against North Florida.

The Zags are heavy favorites in the game but are coming off some uneven exhibition play. Gonzaga lost to No. 11 Tennessee in a charity game 80-99 but beat Warner Pacific 101-70 at the Kennel last week. Five Zags scored in double figures against Warner Pacific, with Drew Timme scoring a game-high 21 points.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-North Florida game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs North Florida basketball game tips off at 6:00 p.m. pacific time on Monday, November 7. Fans in Spokane can watch the game locally on NBC.

The game will also be shown on Root Sports Plus in Seattle and Portland.

Fans who are out of the market can watch the game streaming live on Stadium TV.

Bulldogs vs Ospreys

Gonzaga opens the season with big expectations. The Bulldogs are ranked number two in the AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll.

The Zags bring back senior forward Drew Timme, who is hoping to bring the school its first NCAA National Basketball Championship. Timme is one of four Gonzaga players named to preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five awards.

Drew Timme - Karl Malone Power Forward Award Watch List. Timme won the award last season

Rasir Bolton - Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List

Malachi Smith - Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List

Julian Strawther - Julius Erving Small Forward Award Watch List

Timme was also named the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year and to the NABC Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.

Monday's game will be the first meeting between Gonzaga and North Florida. The Ospreys were picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Sun Conference coaches' preseason poll. North Florida is led by Carter Hendricksen and Jose Placer, who were both named to the All-ASUN Men's Basketball Preseason Team.

What's Next?

Gonzaga faces Michigan State on Fridayin the 2022 Armed Forces Classic. The game will be played on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 7: Gonzaga vs North Florida

Nov. 11: Gonzaga vs Michigan State (San Diego)

Nov. 16: Gonzaga at Texas

Nov. 20: Gonzaga vs Kentucky (Spokane Arena) (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 24-27: Gonzaga at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament (Portland) Nov. 24: Gonzaga vs Portland State Nov. 25: Gonzaga vs Purdue or West Virginia Nov 27: TBD

Dec. 2: Gonzaga vs Baylor (Sioux Falls, SD)

Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Kent State

Dec. 9: Gonzaga vs Washington

Dec. 12: Gonzaga vs Northern Illinois

Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)

Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana

Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon

Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

