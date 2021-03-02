Gonzaga men to play BYU on Monday

The game will tip off on ESPN at 8 pm local time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a week full of schedule speculation, the Gonzaga men announced on Wednesday that they will take on BYU on Monday in Provo. Cancellations due to Covid left open dates for both programs, and thus left the date free.

The game will tip off at 8 pm PT on ESPN. This will also be the final time the two teams will play in the regular season, as the previously scheduled Feb. 27 season finale for both programs has moved up to the Monday affair.

This leaves the final week of Gonzaga's schedule now completely free for either conference makeup games or a non-conference match up. Earlier on Wednesday, the program announced that the Zags would play Pacific on Thursday at 6 pm on CBS Sports Network, thus freeing up the Zags' final Thursday of the season when they were supposed to play the Tigers.