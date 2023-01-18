Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs look to keep the longest home win streak in the country going as they host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night as the Zags look to stay unbeaten in West Coast Conference play.

The Zags are now up to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll and have won 11 games in a row. Gonzaga is now 16-3 on the season.

LMU is 3-3 in the WCC this season and 13-7 overall.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Loyola Marymount University game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs LMU basketball game starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 18. Fans in Spokane can watch the game on channel 6. It will stream live on StadiumTV from the WCC, as well as Bally Sports SoCal+, NBC Sports California, AT&T Rocky Mountain, and AT&T Southwest.

Bulldogs vs Lions

Gonzaga enters the game against the Lions as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Zags have jumped up to No. 6 in the AP Poll and could be positioning themselves for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, even after three early season losses.

The Zags have won 11 games in a row and lead the West Coast Conference with a 5-0 record.

Gonzaga is coming off a 115-75 win over Portland. Malachi Smith led six teammates in double figures with his season-high 27 points, seven 3-pointers, and a team-leading eight rebounds.

The Zags made big news this week by adding South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo to the roster. The 6'8'' forward will practice with the Zags for the remainder of this season, but won't play a game until the 2023-2024 season as a sophomore.

LMU beat San Diego 98-84 on Saturday. The Lions are 3-3 in conference play but have struggled on the road, with a 2-4 record.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

