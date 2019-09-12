SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after a win over the then-No. 22 Washington Huskies.

The Zags beat the Huskies 83-76 on the road in Seattle on Sunday to move to 10-1 on the season.

The jump in the polls also comes after then-No. 7 North Carolina lost to new No. 3 Ohio State.

Gonzaga has two tough games in a row, first playing No. 15 Arizona on the road on Dec. 14 before coming home to face No. 17 North Carolina on Dec. 18.

The Bulldogs only loss this season came against No. 5 Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

