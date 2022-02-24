Gonzaga defeats USF 89-73 with highlight reel performance from Andrew Nembhard

Chet Holmgren had one of the best games of his career as the Zags beat the Dons 89-73

SAN FRANCISCO — After being tested early, the Gonzaga Bulldogs handled business against the USF Dons, defeating the bubble NCAA Tournament team 89-73.

Chet Holmgren had one of his best nights ever as a Zag, as he had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 15 rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

Drew Timme added 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds. Two other Zags were in double figures Andrew Nembhard scoring 17 points and Julian Strawther adding 15.

Overall, the Zags shot 54.8% from the field and 50% from three.

In typical Gonzaga fashion, the Bulldogs dominated the paint, outscoring USF in that area 48-26. Not in typical Gonzaga fashion, the Bulldogs only scored four fast break points tonight.

The play of the game came in the first half when Chet Holmgren took the ball the length of the floor and emphatically dunked on USF.

This take was so crazy that the newsroom starting screaming before he even threw it down.