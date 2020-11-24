Gonzaga's game against No. 12 Tennessee canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak on Vols

This is the first game on Gonzaga's schedule that has been canceled due to coronavirus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tennessee announced on Tuesday morning that they are pulling out of the Jimmy V Classic due to a COVID-19 outbreak on their squad and thus will not play Gonzaga on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

One of the members of Tennessee's squad that has tested positive is head coach Rick Barnes.

Gonzaga could schedule another opponent in place of Tennessee but that remains to be seen.

Gonzaga's game against Baylor in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 could also be up in the air after Baylor's head coach, Scott Drew, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The Bears had all other members of their squad test negative on Friday and Sunday, so they continued practice but were forced to withdraw from their tournament this week after concerns from other teams involved in the tournament.

Gonzaga remains on track to start their season against Kansas on Nov. 26 and follow it up with a game against Auburn on Nov. 27 in Fort Meyers, Florida as part of the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.

The Zags aren't the only team locally that has had their schedule affected by COVID-19. On Monday, Eastern Washington University announced that two members of their program had tested positive and their game against Oregon was postponed.

They are attempting to reschedule that game in December. The program hopes that their game against Washington State University this coming Saturday can still proceed.